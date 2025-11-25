If You Invested $100 In Wheaton Precious Metals Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.9%. Currently, Wheaton Precious Metals has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion.

Buying $100 In WPM: If an investor had bought $100 of WPM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,860.91 today based on a price of $102.69 for WPM at the time of writing.

Wheaton Precious Metals's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.