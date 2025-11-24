November 24, 2025 3:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Marathon Petroleum 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.6%. Currently, Marathon Petroleum has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion.

Buying $1000 In MPC: If an investor had bought $1000 of MPC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,585.22 today based on a price of $190.76 for MPC at the time of writing.

Marathon Petroleum's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

