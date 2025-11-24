November 24, 2025 3:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 14.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.64%. Currently, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In REGN: If an investor had bought $1000 of REGN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $68,014.77 today based on a price of $758.21 for REGN at the time of writing.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

REGN Logo
REGNRegeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
$759.940.53%
