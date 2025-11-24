In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) alongside its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 36.39 54.41 9.79 39.36% $35.55 $48.34 7.94% Western Digital Corp 19.60 8.08 5 20.57% $1.48 $1.23 27.4% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 24.14 1.11 0.83 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 191.17 19.53 7.97 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% NetApp Inc 18.99 21.97 3.37 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Super Micro Computer Inc 25.35 2.95 0.97 2.62% $0.25 $0.47 -15.49% Diebold Nixdorf Inc 45.70 2 0.63 3.73% $0.11 $0.25 1.95% Turtle Beach Corp 14.89 2.31 0.81 1.51% $0.01 $0.03 -14.74% Average 48.55 8.28 2.8 8.05% $0.49 $0.91 4.5%

When closely examining Apple, the following trends emerge:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 36.39 is 0.75x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 54.41 relative to the industry average by 6.57x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.79 , which is 3.5x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 39.36% , which is 31.31% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $35.55 Billion , which is 72.55x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $48.34 Billion , which indicates 53.12x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 7.94%, which surpasses the industry average of 4.5%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34 , indicating a balanced financial structure.

This suggests that the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing exceptionally well in terms of profitability and operational efficiency within the industry sector.

