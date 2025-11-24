$100 Invested In Guidewire Software 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.34%. Currently, Guidewire Software has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion.
Buying $100 In GWRE: If an investor had bought $100 of GWRE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $357.05 today based on a price of $212.99 for GWRE at the time of writing.
Guidewire Software's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
