Comparative Study: Microsoft And Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 33.58 9.66 11.99 7.85% $48.06 $53.63 18.43% Oracle Corp 46.01 23.46 9.70 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 98.36 14.93 13.45 4.52% $0.89 $2.63 21.81% Palo Alto Networks Inc 115.76 14.71 13.58 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 32.45 79.77 9.28 33.9% $0.64 $1.39 14.38% Gen Digital Inc 29.17 6.66 3.70 5.56% $0.5 $0.95 25.26% Monday.Com Ltd 119.37 5.97 6.69 1.06% $0.0 $0.28 26.24% UiPath Inc 433.67 4.15 4.75 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% Dolby Laboratories Inc 25.76 2.46 4.88 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% CommVault Systems Inc 68.05 25.09 4.95 5.12% $0.02 $0.22 18.39% Qualys Inc 27.71 9.69 8.03 9.7% $0.06 $0.14 10.41% Teradata Corp 22.48 11.58 1.60 20.25% $0.09 $0.25 -5.45% Progress Software Corp 37.28 3.65 1.92 4.17% $0.08 $0.2 39.8% Average 88.01 16.84 6.88 8.55% $0.76 $1.54 16.87%

Through an analysis of Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

At 33.58 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.38x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.66 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.57x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio of 11.99 , which is 1.74x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.85% , which is 0.7% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $48.06 Billion , which is 63.24x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $53.63 Billion is 34.82x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 18.43%, which surpasses the industry average of 16.87%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Microsoft with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance compared to its industry peers, indicating efficient operations and potential for growth.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.