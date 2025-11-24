In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 44.28 36.57 23.50 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 87.23 21.92 27.46 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 28.33 8.91 12.26 9.44% $691.11 $588.54 30.31% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 106.69 5.46 10.39 2.06% $2.11 $4.78 35.59% Micron Technology Inc 27.32 4.30 6.24 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% Qualcomm Inc 32.59 8.25 4.07 -12.88% $3.51 $6.24 10.03% Intel Corp 575 1.55 2.84 3.98% $7.85 $5.22 2.78% Texas Instruments Inc 29.03 8.71 8.45 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% ARM Holdings PLC 168.68 18.85 31.79 3.3% $0.22 $1.11 34.48% Analog Devices Inc 59.11 3.35 11.14 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 22.38 11.71 15.78 5.12% $0.21 $0.41 18.88% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 27.83 2.97 1.51 3.56% $32.4 $28.88 5.29% First Solar Inc 19.18 2.97 5.32 5.19% $0.61 $0.61 79.67% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 185.40 29.55 41.38 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% STMicroelectronics NV 37.88 1.09 1.73 1.33% $0.31 $1.06 -1.97% ON Semiconductor Corp 63.97 2.38 3.16 3.22% $0.38 $0.55 5.6% United Microelectronics Corp 13.37 1.57 2.37 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Rambus Inc 41.97 7.36 14.13 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.33 1.62 2.38 2.48% $0.25 $0.45 7.34% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 336.30 13.02 18.78 0.4% $0.01 $0.09 4.92% Average 99.08 8.19 11.64 3.45% $41.42 $35.58 33.36%

Through an analysis of NVIDIA, we can infer the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 44.28 is lower than the industry average by 0.45x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 36.57 , which is 4.47x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 23.5 , which is 2.02x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% that is 25.27% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion is 0.77x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $33.85 Billion is 0.95x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 33.36%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the stock may be overvalued based on its book value and sales. On the other hand, the high ROE, low EBITDA, low gross profit, and high revenue growth point towards strong profitability and growth potential for NVIDIA compared to its industry counterparts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.