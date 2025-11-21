Here's How Much $1000 Invested In HF Sinclair 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.33%. Currently, HF Sinclair has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion.

Buying $1000 In DINO: If an investor had bought $1000 of DINO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,161.33 today based on a price of $52.65 for DINO at the time of writing.

HF Sinclair's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.