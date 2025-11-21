November 21, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning IDEXX Laboratories Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.23%. Currently, IDEXX Laboratories has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion.

Buying $100 In IDXX: If an investor had bought $100 of IDXX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,033.47 today based on a price of $725.91 for IDXX at the time of writing.

IDEXX Laboratories's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

IDXX Logo
IDXXIDEXX Laboratories Inc
$725.91-%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved