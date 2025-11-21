$100 Invested In Lumentum Holdings 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 16.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.01%. Currently, Lumentum Holdings has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion.

Buying $100 In LITE: If an investor had bought $100 of LITE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,289.56 today based on a price of $255.59 for LITE at the time of writing.

Lumentum Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.