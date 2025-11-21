November 21, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ascendis Pharma Stock In The Last 10 Years

Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.71%. Currently, Ascendis Pharma has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion.

Buying $100 In ASND: If an investor had bought $100 of ASND stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,179.20 today based on a price of $209.61 for ASND at the time of writing.

Ascendis Pharma's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

