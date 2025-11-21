November 21, 2025 3:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning NextEra Energy Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.34%. Currently, NextEra Energy has a market capitalization of $172.79 billion.

Buying $100 In NEE: If an investor had bought $100 of NEE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $653.56 today based on a price of $82.97 for NEE at the time of writing.

NextEra Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

NEE Logo
NEENextEra Energy Inc
$82.99-1.55%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved