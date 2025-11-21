Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Brink's Stock In The Last 10 Years

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.2%. Currently, Brink's has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion.

Buying $1000 In BCO: If an investor had bought $1000 of BCO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,455.00 today based on a price of $109.12 for BCO at the time of writing.

Brink's's Performance Over Last 10 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.