November 21, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Dycom Industries 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.99%. Currently, Dycom Industries has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion.

Buying $100 In DY: If an investor had bought $100 of DY stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,572.75 today based on a price of $324.99 for DY at the time of writing.

Dycom Industries's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DY Logo
DYDycom Industries Inc
$327.401.25%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved