Here's How Much $100 Invested In Green Brick Partners 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.7%. Currently, Green Brick Partners has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion.

Buying $100 In GRBK: If an investor had bought $100 of GRBK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $840.10 today based on a price of $64.10 for GRBK at the time of writing.

Green Brick Partners's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

