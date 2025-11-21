August J Troendle Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $18.38M In Medpace Hldgs Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on November 20, by August J Troendle, CEO at Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that Troendle executed a sale of 31,053 shares of Medpace Hldgs with a total value of $18,376,704.

Medpace Hldgs's shares are actively trading at $587.0, experiencing a up of 0.14% during Friday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About Medpace Hldgs

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device firms. It also offers ancillary services, including bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has more than 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and its operations are primarily based in the US, with additional presence in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

Financial Milestones: Medpace Hldgs's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Medpace Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.74% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 29.84% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Medpace Hldgs's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 3.95.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 40.96 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Medpace Hldgs's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 7.52 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Medpace Hldgs's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 30.52 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Medpace Hldgs's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.