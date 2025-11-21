Merit Medical Systems Executive Chairman Sold $424K In Company Stock

On November 20, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Fred Lampropoulos, Executive Chairman at Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) made an insider sell.

What Happened: Lampropoulos opted to sell 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The transaction's total worth stands at $424,129.

At Friday morning, Merit Medical Systems shares are down by 0.0%, trading at $84.88.

Delving into Merit Medical Systems's Background

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm reports two segments which are Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Cardiovascular segment which consists of cardiology and radiology medical device products that assist in diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, and other non-vascular diseases and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, critical care, and interventional oncology and spine devices.

Merit Medical Systems's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Merit Medical Systems displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 48.52% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Merit Medical Systems's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.47.

Debt Management: Merit Medical Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.54.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Merit Medical Systems's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 43.53 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.48 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Merit Medical Systems's EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.45 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Merit Medical Systems's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.