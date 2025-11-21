Insider Transaction: Maurice Sciammas Sells $6.12M Worth Of Monolithic Power Systems Shares

It was reported on November 20, that Maurice Sciammas, EVP at Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Sciammas sold 7,034 shares of Monolithic Power Systems. The total transaction amounted to $6,121,059.

As of Friday morning, Monolithic Power Systems shares are up by 1.04%, currently priced at $866.07.

Delving into Monolithic Power Systems's Background

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker specializing in power management solutions. Its mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems. It serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Monolithic Power Systems's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Monolithic Power Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.88% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 55.11% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Monolithic Power Systems exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 3.72.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Monolithic Power Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 21.99 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 15.51 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Monolithic Power Systems's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 53.78, Monolithic Power Systems demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Monolithic Power Systems's Insider Trades.

