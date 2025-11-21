Major Decision: Darby Anderson Exercises Options, Realizing $1.75M At Addus HomeCare

A large exercise of company stock options by Darby Anderson, EVP at Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on November 20, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Anderson, EVP at Addus HomeCare, a company in the Health Care sector, just exercised stock options worth 20,000 shares of ADUS stock with an exercise price of $22.7.

Addus HomeCare shares are trading down 0.0% at $110.07 at the time of this writing on Friday morning. Since the current price is $110.07, this makes Anderson's 20,000 shares worth $1,747,399.

Delving into Addus HomeCare's Background

Addus HomeCare Corp is engaged in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the segments such as Personal care segment, which is a key revenue driver, provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, mainly to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. The Hospice segment provides physical, emotional and spiritual care for people who are terminally ill and their families. Its Home health segment provides services that are medical in nature to those individuals who may require assistance during an illness or after surgery.

Financial Milestones: Addus HomeCare's Journey

Revenue Growth: Addus HomeCare's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 32.21% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Addus HomeCare's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.26.

Debt Management: Addus HomeCare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 23.62 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.5 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 15.02, Addus HomeCare presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Addus HomeCare's Insider Trades.

