Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 30.67 6.28 3.39 6.02% $45.5 $91.5 13.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 17.67 2.56 2.61 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 11.65 2.91 2.85 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 46.37 15.49 3.68 7.06% $0.88 $3.21 39.48% Sea Ltd 57.20 7.61 3.93 3.77% $0.48 $2.6 38.3% Coupang Inc 126.48 10.23 1.48 2.02% $0.32 $2.72 17.81% JD.com Inc 9.48 1.23 0.23 2.3% $7.36 $50.47 14.85% eBay Inc 17.75 7.67 3.54 13.35% $0.74 $2.0 9.47% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.65 1.57 0.63 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.22 4.55 1.42 6.55% $0.14 $0.58 -2.93% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.03 4.15 3.06 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% Global E Online Ltd 884.75 6.44 6.93 1.17% $0.02 $0.1 27.9% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 18.42 3.90 2.32 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 10.83 1.15 0.24 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Kohl's Corp 8.06 0.43 0.11 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 60.57 8.33 0.45 7.15% $0.0 $0.02 7.56% Average 88.68 5.21 2.23 4.95% $6.19 $16.21 12.74%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become clear:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 30.67 , which is 0.35x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 6.28 relative to the industry average by 1.21x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.39 , which is 1.52x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.02% that is 1.07% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.5 Billion , which is 7.35x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $91.5 Billion is 5.64x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.4%, which surpasses the industry average of 12.74%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Amazon.com in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Amazon.com demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com in the Broadline Retail industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry peers. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com demonstrates strong performance compared to industry peers, reflecting favorable financial health and growth prospects.

