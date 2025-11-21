In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) alongside its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 35.69 53.36 9.60 39.36% $35.55 $48.34 7.94% Western Digital Corp 19.75 8.14 5.04 20.57% $1.48 $1.23 27.4% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 23.55 1.08 0.81 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 188.41 19.25 7.85 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% NetApp Inc 18.27 21.14 3.24 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Super Micro Computer Inc 24.85 2.89 0.95 2.62% $0.25 $0.47 -15.49% Logitech International SA 24.25 7.52 3.42 7.99% $0.22 $0.51 6.27% Diebold Nixdorf Inc 44.45 1.94 0.61 3.73% $0.11 $0.25 1.95% Average 49.08 8.85 3.13 8.98% $0.52 $0.98 7.5%

By analyzing Apple, we can infer the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 35.69 significantly below the industry average by 0.73x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 53.36 which exceeds the industry average by 6.03x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.6 , which is 3.07x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 39.36% that is 30.38% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $35.55 Billion , which is 68.37x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $48.34 Billion , which indicates 49.33x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 7.94% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 7.5%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry peers, reflecting favorable financial health and growth prospects.

