If You Invested $100 In Sterling Infrastructure Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 38.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 50.14%. Currently, Sterling Infrastructure has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion.

Buying $100 In STRL: If an investor had bought $100 of STRL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,776.88 today based on a price of $318.30 for STRL at the time of writing.

Sterling Infrastructure's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

