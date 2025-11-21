November 21, 2025 9:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ameriprise Finl Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Ameriprise Finl (NYSE:AMP) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.25%. Currently, Ameriprise Finl has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMP: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,524.03 today based on a price of $442.89 for AMP at the time of writing.

Ameriprise Finl's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

