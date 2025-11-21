November 21, 2025 9:00 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In PulteGroup 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.4%. Currently, PulteGroup has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion.

Buying $100 In PHM: If an investor had bought $100 of PHM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,844.35 today based on a price of $114.35 for PHM at the time of writing.

PulteGroup's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

