$1000 Invested In Lattice Semiconductor 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.69%. Currently, Lattice Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In LSCC: If an investor had bought $1000 of LSCC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $10,872.45 today based on a price of $63.50 for LSCC at the time of writing.

Lattice Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.