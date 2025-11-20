Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Advanced Drainage Systems Stock In The Last 10 Years

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.68%. Currently, Advanced Drainage Systems has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion.

Buying $1000 In WMS: If an investor had bought $1000 of WMS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,027.94 today based on a price of $142.14 for WMS at the time of writing.

Advanced Drainage Systems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.