Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Wix.com 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.98%. Currently, Wix.com has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In WIX: If an investor had bought $1000 of WIX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,188.21 today based on a price of $97.75 for WIX at the time of writing.

Wix.com's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

