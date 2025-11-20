Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Wix.com 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.98%. Currently, Wix.com has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In WIX: If an investor had bought $1000 of WIX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,188.21 today based on a price of $97.75 for WIX at the time of writing.

Wix.com's Performance Over Last 10 Years

