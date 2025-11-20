November 20, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In United Rentals Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.75%. Currently, United Rentals has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In URI: If an investor had bought $1000 of URI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,947.04 today based on a price of $770.00 for URI at the time of writing.

United Rentals's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

