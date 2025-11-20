$1000 Invested In Marriott International 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.72%. Currently, Marriott International has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion.

Buying $1000 In MAR: If an investor had bought $1000 of MAR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,303.76 today based on a price of $285.29 for MAR at the time of writing.

Marriott International's Performance Over Last 5 Years

