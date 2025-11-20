$100 Invested In Marsh & McLennan Cos 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Marsh & McLennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.99%. Currently, Marsh & McLennan Cos has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion.

Buying $100 In MMC: If an investor had bought $100 of MMC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $712.49 today based on a price of $178.10 for MMC at the time of writing.

Marsh & McLennan Cos's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

