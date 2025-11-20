$1000 Invested In Moodys 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Moodys (NYSE:MCO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.56%. Currently, Moodys has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion.

Buying $1000 In MCO: If an investor had bought $1000 of MCO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,602.96 today based on a price of $476.36 for MCO at the time of writing.

Moodys's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.