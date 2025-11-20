$100 Invested In US Foods Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

US Foods Holdings (NYSE:USFD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.24%. Currently, US Foods Holdings has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion.

Buying $100 In USFD: If an investor had bought $100 of USFD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $231.84 today based on a price of $70.87 for USFD at the time of writing.

US Foods Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

