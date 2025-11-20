Director At Utz Brands Buys $70K of Stock

On November 19, Dylan Lissette, Director at Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Lissette increased their investment in Utz Brands by purchasing 7,010 shares through open-market transactions, signaling confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $70,029.

In the Thursday's morning session, Utz Brands's shares are currently trading at $9.68, experiencing a up of 1.15%.

Get to Know Utz Brands Better

Utz Brands Inc is a manufacturer of branded salty snacks. It produces a broad offering of salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks. Its iconic portfolio of authentic, craft, and better-for-you (BFY) brands, which includes Utz, Zapp's, On The Border, Golden Flake, and Boulder Canyon, among others, enjoys household penetration in the United States, where its products can be found in approximately half of U.S. household. The company operates in eight manufacturing facilities with a broad range of capabilities, and its products are distributed nationally to grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, e-commerce and other retailers through direct shipments, distributors, and approximately 2,500 DSD routes.

Utz Brands's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Utz Brands showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.37% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 33.59% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Utz Brands's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.17.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.43, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Utz Brands's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 159.5 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.58 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.05 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Utz Brands's Insider Trades.

