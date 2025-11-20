President and COO Of BeOne Medicines Makes $1.52M Sale

Xiaobin Wu, President and COO at BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC), disclosed an insider sell on November 19, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Wu's recent move involves selling 3,991 shares of BeOne Medicines. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value is $1,518,302.

In the Thursday's morning session, BeOne Medicines's shares are currently trading at $361.63, experiencing a up of 2.22%.

Unveiling the Story Behind BeOne Medicines

Founded in 2010 in Beijing and having listed on the Hong Kong exchange in 2018, BeOne is a commercial-stage biotechnology company with global sales. It focuses on oncology therapeutics and differentiates itself from other companies with a contract research organization-free, or CRO-free strategy. BeOne runs global clinical trials with its own team. As of 2024, its core drug is Brukinsa, a small molecule drug for various blood cancers that makes up more than 60% of BeOne's revenue.

BeOne Medicines: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BeOne Medicines's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 41.0% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 86.09% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): BeOne Medicines's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 1.17. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: BeOne Medicines's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.25.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 679.75 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 7.91 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for BeOne Medicines's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): BeOne Medicines's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 112.92, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of BeOne Medicines's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.