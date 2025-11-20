Eric A Spiegel Of Dover Shows Optimism, Buys $175K In Stock

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that Eric A Spiegel, Board Member at Dover (NYSE:DOV), made a noteworthy insider purchase on November 19,.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Spiegel purchased 972 shares of Dover, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $175,008.

At Thursday morning, Dover shares are up by 1.55%, trading at $182.43.

Delving into Dover's Background

Founded in 1955 by George Ohrstrom, Dover has become an industrial behemoth through the acquisition of dozens of esteemed brands. The company is organized into five segments through which it designs and manufactures highly engineered components, such as vehicle repair, factory automation, welding, aerospace, fuel dispensing, printing, liquid handling, refrigeration, and can-making equipment. It has operations around the globe but generates over half of its revenue in the United States.

A Deep Dive into Dover's Financials

Revenue Growth: Dover's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.75%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 40.12% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 2.2, Dover showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Dover's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.4.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 23.39 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.13 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 14.42, Dover could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Dover's Insider Trades.

