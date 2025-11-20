175K Reasons To Be Bullish On Dover Stock

A notable insider purchase on November 19, was reported by Kristiane C Graham, Director at Dover (NYSE:DOV), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Graham's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, involves purchasing 972 shares of Dover. The total transaction value is $175,008.

During Thursday's morning session, Dover shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $179.64.

About Dover

Founded in 1955 by George Ohrstrom, Dover has become an industrial behemoth through the acquisition of dozens of esteemed brands. The company is organized into five segments through which it designs and manufactures highly engineered components, such as vehicle repair, factory automation, welding, aerospace, fuel dispensing, printing, liquid handling, refrigeration, and can-making equipment. It has operations around the globe but generates over half of its revenue in the United States.

Dover: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dover's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.75% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 40.12% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Dover's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.2.

Debt Management: Dover's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 23.39 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Dover's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 3.13 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 14.42, Dover could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

