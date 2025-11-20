VP At Sempra Sells $137K Of Stock

DYAN Z WOLD, VP at Sempra (NYSE:SRE), disclosed an insider sell on November 20, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: WOLD's decision to sell 1,510 shares of Sempra was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $137,983.

As of Thursday morning, Sempra shares are up by 0.88%, currently priced at $91.83.

Discovering Sempra: A Closer Look

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. Sempra Infrastructure partners, of which Sempra will hold a 25% ownership, owns and operates liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

Key Indicators: Sempra's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Sempra's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 42.94% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Sempra's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.12. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Sempra's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 28.01 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 4.32 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 15.65 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

