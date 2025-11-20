At Digi Intl, David Sampsell Chooses To Exercise Options, Resulting In $485K

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on November 19, Sampsell, VP at Digi Intl (NASDAQ:DGII), made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Sampsell, VP at Digi Intl, exercised stock options for 22,222 shares of DGII, resulting in a transaction value of $485,550.

During Thursday's morning session, Digi Intl shares down by 0.05%, currently priced at $39.79. Considering the current price, Sampsell's 22,222 shares have a total value of $485,550.

Unveiling the Story Behind Digi Intl

Digi International Inc is a Minnesota corporation. The company provides business and mission-critical and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. It has two segments: IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment consists of distinct communications products and communication product development services. IoT Solutions segment offers wireless temperature and other environmental condition monitoring services as well as employee task management services. The company generates majority of its revenue from the IoT Products & Services segment. Geographically, the company generates majority of its revenue from its business in the United States and also has its presence in Europe, Middle East and Africa and Rest of the world.

A Deep Dive into Digi Intl's Financials

Revenue Growth: Digi Intl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 63.91% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Digi Intl's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.27.

Debt Management: Digi Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.25.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Digi Intl's P/E ratio of 36.86 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 3.49 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Digi Intl's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 28.69, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

