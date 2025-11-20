In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 36 53.82 9.68 39.36% $35.55 $48.34 7.94% Western Digital Corp 21.69 8.94 5.53 20.57% $1.48 $1.23 27.4% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 24.24 1.11 0.83 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 199.88 20.42 8.33 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% NetApp Inc 18.81 21.75 3.33 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Super Micro Computer Inc 26.56 3.09 1.02 2.62% $0.25 $0.47 -15.49% Logitech International SA 24.27 7.53 3.42 7.99% $0.22 $0.51 6.27% Diebold Nixdorf Inc 46.04 2.01 0.63 3.73% $0.11 $0.25 1.95% Average 51.64 9.26 3.3 8.98% $0.52 $0.98 7.5%

When closely examining Apple, the following trends emerge:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 36.0 is 0.7x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 53.82 relative to the industry average by 5.81x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.68 , which is 2.93x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 39.36% is 30.38% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $35.55 Billion , which is 68.37x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $48.34 Billion is 49.33x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 7.94%, outperforming the industry average of 7.5%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Apple in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

