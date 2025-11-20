In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 26.12 7.67 8.06 1.39% $26.85 $42.04 26.25% Alphabet Inc 28.91 9.13 9.31 9.33% $49.74 $60.98 15.95% Baidu Inc 10.54 1.07 2.14 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 86.53 13.63 19.29 6.51% $0.14 $0.53 67.91% Pinterest Inc 8.94 3.57 4.34 1.91% $0.07 $0.84 16.79% Bilibili Inc 99.87 4.99 2.62 3.24% $0.5 $2.82 5.2% CarGurus Inc 22.91 8.62 3.80 11.03% $0.06 $0.21 3.17% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 30 1.89 2.49 2.51% $0.09 $0.27 4.74% Weibo Corp 5.59 0.62 1.50 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 12.85 2.41 1.31 5.32% $0.07 $0.34 4.36% Tripadvisor Inc 24.24 2.41 1.05 7.95% $0.1 $0.51 3.95% FuboTV Inc 10.66 2.91 0.82 -4.64% $-0.01 $0.08 -2.33% Ziff Davis Inc 11.36 0.64 0.84 -0.2% $0.07 $0.31 2.87% Taboola.com Ltd 49.12 1.24 0.68 0.57% $0.03 $0.14 14.72% Average 30.89 4.09 3.86 3.83% $4.6 $6.29 10.41%

By carefully studying Meta Platforms, we can deduce the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 26.12 , which is 0.85x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.67 which exceeds the industry average by 1.88x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.06 , which is 2.09x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.39% is 2.44% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $26.85 Billion is 5.84x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $42.04 Billion , which indicates 6.68x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 26.25% exceeds the industry average of 10.41%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Meta Platforms is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for Meta Platforms indicate that it may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. However, the low ROE suggests that the company is not generating significant returns on equity. On the other hand, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong operational performance and growth potential within the industry.

