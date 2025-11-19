November 19, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Encompass Health 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.56%. Currently, Encompass Health has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion.

Buying $100 In EHC: If an investor had bought $100 of EHC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $760.88 today based on a price of $111.92 for EHC at the time of writing.

Encompass Health's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

