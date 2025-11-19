Here's How Much $100 Invested In Sanmina 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.75%. Currently, Sanmina has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion.

Buying $100 In SANM: If an investor had bought $100 of SANM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $618.92 today based on a price of $162.28 for SANM at the time of writing.

Sanmina's Performance Over Last 20 Years

The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

