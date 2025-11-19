November 19, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In BWX Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.97%. Currently, BWX Technologies has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In BWXT: If an investor had bought $1000 of BWXT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,132.95 today based on a price of $176.00 for BWXT at the time of writing.

BWX Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BWXT Logo
BWXTBWX Technologies Inc
$178.741.61%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved