Board Member At Marriott Vacations Buys $255K of Stock

A notable insider purchase on November 18, was reported by LIZANNE GALBREATH, Board Member at Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: GALBREATH's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, involves purchasing 5,500 shares of Marriott Vacations. The total transaction value is $255,805.

At Wednesday morning, Marriott Vacations shares are up by 0.41%, trading at $46.77.

Delving into Marriott Vacations's Background

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp functions in the United States leisure industry. It owns and manages a cluster of resorts and accommodation facilities under trademarks like Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies, and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club predominantly in the United States. Some of its properties are also spread across Europe and Asia Pacific. Marriott's majority revenue components include the sale of vacation ownership products such as luxurious vacation packages. In addition, it offers purchase money financing to the end users of its core services. The company operates in two reportable segments: Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The majority of revenue is derived from the Vacation Ownership segment.

Marriott Vacations: Delving into Financials

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Marriott Vacations faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.22% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 35.31% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Marriott Vacations's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of -0.07. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Marriott Vacations's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Marriott Vacations's P/E ratio of 10.19 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.39 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 11.87, Marriott Vacations presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

