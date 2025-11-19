Chief Executive Officer At Smartstop Self Storage Buys $198K of Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on November 18, involves H. Michael Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer at Smartstop Self Storage (NYSE:SMA).

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Schwartz bought 6,250 shares of Smartstop Self Storage, amounting to a total of $198,187.

In the Wednesday's morning session, Smartstop Self Storage's shares are currently trading at $31.86, experiencing a up of 0.19%.

Delving into Smartstop Self Storage's Background

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The trust owns, acquires, and operates self-storage properties. It operates in two segments namely, self-storage operations which generates key revenue, and managed REIT platform business. The investment objective is to focus on investing in self-storage facilities and related self-storage real estate investments that are expected to support sustainable stockholder distributions over the long term.

A Deep Dive into Smartstop Self Storage's Financials

Revenue Growth: Smartstop Self Storage's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 60.87% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Smartstop Self Storage's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.09.

Debt Management: Smartstop Self Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Smartstop Self Storage's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 212.0 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 13.51 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Smartstop Self Storage's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 26.99, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

