Insider Transaction: Lorin L Brass Sells $96K Worth Of Bristow Group Shares

Lorin L Brass, Board Member at Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL), disclosed an insider sell on November 18, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Brass's decision to sell 2,500 shares of Bristow Group was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $96,265.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals Bristow Group shares down by 1.64%, trading at $36.65.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc is the provider of vertical flight solutions. The group provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. Its business comprises three reportable segments: Offshore Energy Services, Government Services, and Other Services. Its customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the UK, and the U.S. offshore energy customers use services to transport personnel to, from and between offshore energy installations.

A Deep Dive into Bristow Group's Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bristow Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.8% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 68.58% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Bristow Group's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.79.

Debt Management: Bristow Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.89. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Bristow Group's P/E ratio of 7.79 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.76 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 6.55, Bristow Group's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

