Insider Decision: Robert P Fishman Offloads $820K Worth Of Pentair Stock

On November 18, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Robert P Fishman, EVP & Chief Financial Officer at Pentair (NYSE:PNR) made an insider sell.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday outlined that Fishman executed a sale of 7,786 shares of Pentair with a total value of $820,765.

Monitoring the market, Pentair's shares down by 0.41% at $101.7 during Wednesday's morning.

All You Need to Know About Pentair

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Its business is organized into three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2024.

Pentair: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Pentair's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 40.96% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Pentair exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.13.

Debt Management: Pentair's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 25.98 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Pentair's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 4.11 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Pentair's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 19.45, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

