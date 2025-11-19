Cormedix Director Trades $342K In Company Stock

Janet Dillione, Director at Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD), reported an insider sell on November 19, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Dillione's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 30,000 shares of Cormedix. The total transaction value is $342,600.

Cormedix's shares are actively trading at $10.07, experiencing a down of 0.05% during Wednesday's morning session.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cormedix

Cormedix Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions. The Company's focus is on the commercialization of its product, DefenCath, in the United States (U.S.) and other key markets. The group currently operates in a single segment, Drug Product, located in a single geographic location, the United States.

Cormedix: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cormedix showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 810.22% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 89.26% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Cormedix's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.42.

Debt Management: Cormedix's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 4.56 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 3.39 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Cormedix's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 7.9, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.