Director Of Standex International Purchased $307K In Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that ANDY NEMETH, Director at Standex International (NYSE:SXI), made a notable insider purchase on November 19,.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that NEMETH bought 1,500 shares of Standex International, amounting to a total of $307,500.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals Standex International shares down by 0.0%, trading at $226.18.

All You Need to Know About Standex International

Standex International Corp is an industrial manufacturer of different products and services used in commercial and industrial markets. The company has five reportable segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The maximum revenue is generated from its Electronics segment, which is a component and value-added services provider of both sensing and switching technologies, as well as magnetic power conversion components and assemblies, like custom wound transformers and inductors, current sense technology, value-added assemblies, and mechanical packaging, among others. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States and the rest from the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), as well as other regions.

Key Indicators: Standex International's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Standex International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 27.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 41.59% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Standex International's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.26.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 51.88 , Standex International's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.26 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Standex International's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.68 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

