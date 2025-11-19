Analyzing Amazon.com In Comparison To Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 31.43 6.44 3.48 6.02% $45.5 $91.5 13.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 18.39 2.67 2.72 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 12.32 3.08 3.01 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 50.25 16.79 3.98 7.06% $0.88 $3.21 39.48% Sea Ltd 64.31 8.55 4.42 3.77% $0.48 $2.6 38.3% Coupang Inc 131.62 10.65 1.54 2.02% $0.32 $2.72 17.81% JD.com Inc 9.83 1.28 0.24 2.3% $7.36 $50.47 14.85% eBay Inc 18.14 7.84 3.62 13.35% $0.74 $2.0 9.47% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.46 1.74 0.69 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.28 4.57 1.42 6.55% $0.14 $0.58 -2.93% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.25 4.17 3.08 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 19.87 4.21 2.50 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 11.09 1.18 0.24 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Kohl's Corp 8.46 0.45 0.11 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 64.33 8.85 0.48 7.15% $0.0 $0.02 7.56% Average 33.61 5.43 2.0 5.22% $6.63 $17.36 11.66%

Upon closer analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become apparent:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 31.43 is 0.94x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 6.44 , which is 1.19x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.48 , surpassing the industry average by 1.74x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.02% that is 0.8% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.5 Billion , which is 6.86x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $91.5 Billion , which indicates 5.27x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.4%, outperforming the industry average of 11.66%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Amazon.com alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Amazon.com demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

